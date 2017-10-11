Caliente En La Mañana! Vico C!

What’s HOT in the Spanish Industry Stevey!
Luis Armando Lozada Cruz (born September 8, 1971), better known as Vico C, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton rapper and songwriter. He is considered one of the founding fathers of reggaeton and the Father of Rap in Spanish. Vico C has played an influential role in the development of Latin American hip hop.In 1989, rap in Puerto Rico was at a popular high, and Ruben DJ had released “La Escuela”. Vico C entered the charts with his song “La Recta Final”. Vico C started touring to places like New York, Chicago, Miami, Mexico, Venezuela, El Salvador, Panama, the Dominican Republic.Vico C, in 1992 came through with more songs, his singles “Saborealo” and “María” became gold and platinum albums, respectively. Also in 1994, he established his own record company VC Records, promoting such singers as Lissy Estrella, Francheska, and Lisa M. In the mid-1990s, Vico C was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident. His injuries led to his abuse of heroin, cocaine and alcohol.Soon after, he became an evangelical Christian and went into a voluntary semi-retirement. In 1998, he resurfaced, with the Christian rap CD Aquel Que Había Muerto. The new CD went gold and in 1999, he returned to the touring scene with his concert Antés y después. Soon after, he released a sequel to Aquel Que Había Muerto. With that, he earned the Latino Rap of the year award by Billboard.In 2004, Vico C released an album titled En Honor A La Verdad. While it was not a major hit it still sold well and one of the album’s singles “El Bueno, El Malo y El Feo”, referring to Eddie Dee, himself and Tego Calderón respectively. The single was widely heard. The single was a great combination of the best “Conscience” subgenre of rap artists.Vico C’s recent albums include Desahogo, in early 2005. The album was a success and born June 3, 2006 he came back with another concert, El Encuentro. Many consider Vico C to be a pioneer of rap. Music industry figures called him the “father and creator of rap”. He has worked alongside artists including Big Boy, Eddie Dee, Ivy Queen, Héctor & Tito, Tego Calderón. He has also worked with producers Baby Ranks, Tony Touch and Luny Tunes.He has sung alongside salsa singer Gilberto Santa Rosa and cumbia group Kumbia Kings.Vico C tries to maintain a Christian theme throughout his music. His brother Jay Lozada is a salsa musician.
