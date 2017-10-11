Compton Rapper Boogie Signs With Eminem’s Shady Records

Compton rapper Boogie stood behind Eminem last night during his “Storm” freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop awards. The West Coast MC participated in a cypher that wasn’t aired but if you saw it the young rapper announced his signing to Shady Records. Boogie took to his IG were he deleted all his pictures and posted a picture of him and Eminem. Boogie joined Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Conway and Benny in a Shady cypher. Check out the tweet by Shady Records and Boogie’s post on IG.

Shady…Thank u @eminem A post shared by Boogie (@ws_boogie) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

