Here’s the List of All of BET Hip Hop Awards Winners

Album of the Year

DJ Khaled, “Grateful”
Future, “Future”
J. Cole, “4 Your Eyez Only”
Jay Z, “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar, “Damn.” – WINNER
Migos, “Culture”

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Future, “Mask Off”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Single of the Year

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Future, “Mask Off”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Aminé
Cardi B – WINNER
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts” – WINNER
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj, “Rake It Up”

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Chance the Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – WINNER
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers and Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled – WINNER
DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin – WINNER
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled – WINNER
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky
Cardi B – WINNER
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B – WINNER
Chance the Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar

Best Mixtape

Cardi B, Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 2 – WINNER
Gucci Mane, Droptopwop
Juicy J, Gas Face
Playboi Carti, Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley, My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It, Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Chance the Rapper, “I’m the One” (DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee” (Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj, “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj) — WINNER
Ty Dolla $ign, “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa, “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Jay Z, “Story of O.J.” – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Kendrick Lamar, “DNA.”
Lecrae, “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Tyler, The Creator, “Who Dat Boy” Feat. A$AP Rocky
