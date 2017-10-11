Stance Drops Michael Jackson “Thriller” Socks in Time for Halloween

These socks is a must have no matter the time of year!

Stance, who’s probably the most popular sock brand in urban wear, is releasing socks that pays homage to Michael Jackson’s Thriller video. These bad boys are dropping just in time for Halloween.

The sock mavens released three designs, including MJ in the red leather jacket, MJ the zombie, and MJ the werewolf.

The Thriller collection is available now online and at select Stance retailers. Each pair cost $18, while all three in the pack will run you $55.