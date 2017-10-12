21 Savage Tackles Racism with “Nothing New” Music Video

By Chuck West
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 10: 21 Savage attend Xbox And Gears Of War 4 launch event at Studio No. 7 on October 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Xbox & Gears of War 4)

The song “Nothing New” comes off the rappers Issa album.

The Metro Boomin and Zaytoven produced track is off 21 Savage’s debut project. A deeper side of 21 is shown in the video as it tackles the real issues in America like systematic and institutionalized racism.

You’ll see images of Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, and Barack Obama talking racism and police brutality in America. In addition, you’ll see powerful images from Ferguson, Baton Rouge, and cities who protested the issue of police brutality heavy.

Watch the video here.

