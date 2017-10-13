Caliente En la Mañana! DLG Where Are They Now?

Do you Remember DLG Where are they now?

DLG (Dark Latin Groove) is a salsa band that mixes salsa, reggae, reggaeton, and hip-hop. The group was brought together in New York by producer Sergio George (who also signed them to his record company Sir George Records) and included Huey Dunbar, Fragancia, and James “Da Barba” de Jesus.After their third album in 2000, lead singer Huey Dunbar decided to break away from DLG to pursue a solo career. This essentially led to an anticipated breakup of the entire group. James DaBarba and Fragrancia formed a new DLG with a new female member.

In 2007, DLG producer Sergio George announced that the group would resurface again. Dunbar rejected George’s invitation to return to the group. Sergio’s search for a new vocalist led him to “Miss YaYa”, whose real name is Yahaira Vargas. She had previously participated in an American-Idol-like contest called ‘Gigantes del Manaña’ on the variety show Sabado Gigante in 2000. In addition, YaYa was on the first season of Sean P. Diddy Combs show Making the Band 3 in 2005 on MTV. Her manager contacted Sergio who reviewed her work and photos via myspace.com. They set up an interview in Florida with Sergio, and James “Da Barba”.[citation needed]The new DLG, with Miss YaYa and James Da Barba, was nominated for a 2009 Grammy in the “Best Tropical Album” category, and a 2009 Premio Lo Nuestro award for “Best Tropical Group.”After 25 years of making hits; Fragancia, James De Barbara reunited for their new album coming soon this 2017. Fragancia takes over DLG with the original rhythm but ready to start a new trending in music, fashion and business. Sept 01,2017 Un Pedacito de mi, hits the streets announcing Historias Sin Contar Album Coming Soon…

