Kevin Hart Dropped the Trailer for “Irresponsible Tour”

BREAKING NEWS !!!! Tickets for the 1st leg of my #IrresponsibleTour go on sale this week… click the link in my bio for tickets and show information….This is just a snippet of the video that I am dropping on Friday….I REPEAT this is the FIRST LEG….There will be a SECOND LEG & a THIRD LEG!!!! #comedicrockstarshit #irresponsibletour

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:01am PDT