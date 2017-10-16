Kevin Hart Dropped the Trailer for “Irresponsible Tour”

By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Kevin Hart
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: Honoree Kevin Hart poses for a photo as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In light of his recent cheating scandal, and him “trying to find the person extorting him”, Kevin hart decided it was time to capitalize on all of this attention and go back on tour.   I’m almost positive he was able to write this show in one sitting.  Check out his promo below.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live