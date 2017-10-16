MHS Harbinger Students Write Article on Genesis

I went back to the high school that I graduated from, (Manchester High School) and I spoke with some awesome students about my journey thus far. Two students that I connected, Kaylyn Jones and Jaime Lopez. These two bright spirits wrote an article on me! If you’d like to read, click the link below.
https://mhsharbinger.org/4297/uncategorized/16-mhs-graduate-genesis-robles-visits-harbinger/
Yo heavy respect to @therealgenesisrobles for coming through and spitting wisdom for the @mhsharbinger Family! You inspire us 🙏🏼Yo Keep those 👀out and ready for #MHSHarb #MHSHartbeat this SZN! About to change that game with @mattadapt @pldoyle @therealgenesisrobles @kulturemag @lotves @mhspac & Co. 〽️Town Represent ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼We ✈️ #HipHopEd #BTOS
Here’s a glimpse of the day I went to MHS to speak with the Harbinger students.