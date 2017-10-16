MHS Harbinger Students Write Article on Genesis

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Genesis, Jaime Lopez, Kaylyn Jones, MHS, MHS Harbinger, The Genesis Vibe

I went back to the high school that I graduated from, (Manchester High School) and I spoke with some awesome students about my journey thus far. Two students that I connected, Kaylyn Jones and Jaime Lopez. These two bright spirits wrote an article on me! If you’d like to read, click the link below.

https://mhsharbinger.org/4297/uncategorized/16-mhs-graduate-genesis-robles-visits-harbinger/

This squad runs deep! Let's go @mhsharbinger 2017 Fall SZN! 👀

A post shared by MHS Harbinger (@mhsharbinger) on

Speaking with @mhsharbinger class about my story and ways to elevate ⚡️// 🎥: @lotves

A post shared by Genesis ☀ (@therealgenesisrobles) on

Here’s a glimpse of the day I went to MHS to speak with the Harbinger students.

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Selectively Social

Listen Live