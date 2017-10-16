See DJ Buck In Rhode Island Hip-Hop Doc ‘ALMOST DOPE’

Did you know DJ Buck was once in a music group in Rhode Island? It’s true! The Magical Four was a hip-hop group out of South Providence who opened up for icons like Melle Mel and the Furious 5, Run DMC, Grandmaster Flash, and Doug E. Fresh… and Buck was The Magical Four’s DJ, “the final piece of the puzzle.”

The genesis of The Magical Four, DJ Buck, and the entire hip-hop scene in Rhode Island is the subject of a new documentary called ALMOST DOPE, which is now streaming on YouTube. It’s a fascinating look at a little known corner of hip-hop history, and we’re pretty hype to see the “secret origin” of DJ Buck!

Here’s some more details about ALMOST DOPE. You can watch the entire film in the video up top!

In Almost Dope, co-directors Ana González and Jeff Matteis chronicle the arcs of eight different hip hop artists and groups from Rhode Island from the 1980s to today. They explore the rich, largely underrepresented and invisible stories of self-expression, joy, failures, and success that define the hip hop community today.