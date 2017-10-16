Somos Live! Big Concert Over the Weekend for Those Affected by Natural Disaster!

By Stevey Newnez
Jlo, Marc Anthony, Arod, Diddy, Mary J Blidge, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Dj Khaled, Romeo Santos, Busta, Kim Kardashian, and Ellen were a part of such an amazing event that raised so much money for the Hurricane Relief… They held a Concert in Miami and LA!

All sorts of people Unidos (United) standing together to HELP! The fact that everyone was all coming together all races and nationality showed me that we as humanity are in a better place. Millions attended and Millions was made for the cause. I’m so Happy as a Latino that people came together and were so Caring! Thank You!!!! 

If you missed it you can catch it all here:

Checkout What Bad Bunny Shirt Says:

#Badbunny hablando sobre la camisa que lleva mensaje para #DonaldTrump “Tu eres twitero o Presidente? (📷 @peopleenespanol )

A post shared by Rapetón (Página Oficial) (@rapeton) on

Bless up 👑 @marcanthony

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Call now! 1-800-593-9700 #OneVoice #SomosUnaVoz

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Somos Una Voz! We Are One Voice!

 

