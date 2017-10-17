Caliente En La Mañana ! New Love and Hip Hop New York Castmember Anais!

By Stevey Newnez
What’s Hot in The Spanish Industry Stevey!

Anaís Martínez (born June 22, 1984) is a Dominican singer. She was the winner of the second season of Objetivo Fama, a Puerto Rican reality-show-contest that airs on Univision Puerto Rico in Puerto Rico and on the Telefutura network in the United States mainland, and is widely considered to be the most successful winner of Objetivo Fama. She will be on the New Season of Love and Hip Hop New York!

When @akeeshathehairdiva1 do your hair 🥂♥️💋

A post shared by Anais (@therealanais) on

Que Dominicana Caliente!

Also Don’t forget that Selena is your Google Doodle today!

