Kyrie Irving Debuts Nike Kyrie 3 “Shamrock” PE Sneakers

Kyrie Irving makes his return to play his former team the Cleveland Cavs.

It was an interesting summer for Kyrie Irving. It was one that found the former Cavs starter wanting out of Cleveland and away from playing next to LeBron James.

The messy breakup got Irving traded to East Conference rival the Boston Celtics. Tonight is the first matchup between Kyrie and his former team, so you know the crowd and media fan fare will be nuts!

So, in shoot around, Kyrie debuted a new design of his popular Nike Kyrie 3 kicks with green shamrock clovers covering the toe box.

Unfortunately, these seem to be “PE” only, which is short for “Player Edition”. So who knows if these will see any kind of national release.