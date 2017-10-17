Fat Joe posted a warm welcome to the newest member of RNG, Angelica Vila.
Now I’m speechless. 🥂 Sometimes I feel like giving up, but I consistently remind myself that the hard obstacles is just god blessing me with growth… Not that the world is against me. I grew up devoting my time to music, even back in HS during class.. and on school nights too lol. I started a career doing videos & making covers for YouTube with my manager @naesketchie . I was exactly 11 years old. Fast forward to 2017, & I’m now signed. It’s overwhelming in a positive way. These to me are accomplishments and I am nothing but forever grateful for every single person who’s ever played a part in it.. Just wanted to share this… my self-reflection. World, get ready to be shook! Yours Truly, AV _________________________________ @ralphiemercado thank you for holding me down & having me sing “The National Anthem” at the @hot97 VS. @lamega977 softball game. And @kimmy.jb it was great reuniting with you boo. I sure missed you ❤️ It’s amazing everyone showing love and wanting me to sing the Anthem for all these dope places. Blessed & Thank you so so much🙏🏼