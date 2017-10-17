Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Wants Green Bay Packers to Sign Colin Kaepernick

By Scott T. Sterling

Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon says Colin Kaepernick could fill in for injured Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

“That’d be dope,” the rapper said when Kaepernick’s name was mentioned by TMZ as a theoretical replacement for Rodgers. “I ain’t mad at that. I feel bad for Rodgers though, but Kaepernick will hold the fort down, he can get it going as a starter.”

“It’s a serious situation for NFL,”Raekwon added when asked about Kaepernick being without a job so far this season. “I respect what Kaepernick is about.”

