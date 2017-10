Comedian Kountry Wayne has been doing professional comedy for two years, and it’s been a quick rise to fame for him. He joins Big Regg for some STR8T TALK about his comedy videos, and backlash he received from traditional stand up comedians.

And of course, Wayne drops plenty of LOL worthy jokes the whole time! Listen and get ready for a hilarious new ep of STR8T TALK, and check out Kountry Wayne on YouTube HERE.