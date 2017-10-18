Hot 937 Up Next Live: Shady Record’s Westside Gunn, Conway, Smoke DZA & More LIVE (Photos By @IkeGotJuice)

Hot 937 Up Next Live merged with Westside Gunn and Conway as they hit the road for their fall tour with Griselda labelmate Benny.

They stopped in New Haven this past friday taking the stage with Harlem’s Smoke DZA, Long Island’s Warren Wint and CT’s Front Page.

Up Next Live is a show that showcases new artists on the come up brought to you by DJ Meechie & G Money Da Prince. Check out the dope pictures from that night courtesy of IkeAbakah.com.