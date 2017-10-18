Hot 937 Up Next Live: Shady Record’s Westside Gunn, Conway, Smoke DZA & More LIVE (Photos By @IkeGotJuice)

By DJ Meechie
IkeAbakah.com
dsc09908 Hot 937 Up Next Live: Shady Records Westside Gunn, Conway, Smoke DZA & More LIVE (Photos By @IkeGotJuice)

Hot 937 Up Next Live merged with Westside Gunn and Conway as they hit the road for their fall tour with Griselda labelmate Benny.

dsc09882 Hot 937 Up Next Live: Shady Records Westside Gunn, Conway, Smoke DZA & More LIVE (Photos By @IkeGotJuice)

They stopped in New Haven this past friday taking the stage with Harlem’s Smoke DZA, Long Island’s Warren Wint and CT’s Front Page.

dsc09894 Hot 937 Up Next Live: Shady Records Westside Gunn, Conway, Smoke DZA & More LIVE (Photos By @IkeGotJuice)

Up Next Live is a show that showcases new artists on the come up brought to you by DJ Meechie & G Money Da Prince. Check out the dope pictures from that night courtesy of IkeAbakah.com.

