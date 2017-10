Ty Dolla Sign new song ‘Don’t Judge Me’ comes off his upcoming album Beach House 3.

The song ‘Don’t Judge Me’ featuring Future and Swae Lee debuted this morning on Ebro on Beats 1.

Ty Dolla Sign has been killing it as of late. The past few months seen the West Coast artist has seen himself featured on seemingly every big name you can think of.

You can listen to the song “Don’t Judge Me” from the YouTube link above, or add it to your playlist on the streaming service of your choice.