Caliente En La Mañana! Gloria Estefan!

Gloria Estefan (born Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García; September 1, 1957) is a Cuban-American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She started off her career as the lead singer in the group called “Miami Latin Boys” which was eventually known as Miami Sound Machine.Estefan’s breakthrough success with “Conga” in 1985 made her known worldwide. The song became Estefan’s signature song and led to the Miami Sound Machine winning the grand prix in the 15th annual Tokyo Music Festival in 1986.In the middle of 1988, she and the band got their first number-one hit for the song “Anything for You“. She is a contralto.In March 1990, Estefan had a severe accident in her tour bus. She made her comeback in March 1991 with a new world tour and album called Into The Light. Her 1993 Spanish-language album Mi Tierra won the first of her three Grammy Awards for Best Tropical Latin Album.It was the first number-one album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, established when it was released. It was also the first Diamond album in Spain. Many of her songs like “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You“, “1-2-3“, “Get On Your Feet“, “Here We Are“, “Coming Out of the Dark“, “Bad Boy“, “Oye!“, “Party Time” and a remake of Vicki Sue Robinson‘s “Turn the Beat Around” became international hits, with chart-topping scores. Estefan has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide, including 31.5 million in the United States alone.She has won seven Grammy Awards. Estefan also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. In 2015, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to American music and will receive the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2017 for her contributions to American Culture Life. Estefan also won an MTV Video Music Award, and two ACE Awards. She was honored with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement as well as being named BMI Songwriter of the Year. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has received multiple Billboard Awards. She is also on the list of VH1 top 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, and in Billboard’s Top 100 Greatest Artists Of All time.
