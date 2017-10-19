Ty Dolla $ign Drops ‘Don’t Judge Me’ Featuring Future & Swae Lee

By Hayden Wright

Ty Dolla $ign’s hotly anticipated Beach House 3 is getting closer and closer to release date. To remind fans that it’s almost here, the rapper dropped a new collaboration titled “Don’t Judge Me,” featuring Future and Swae Lee.

The trio rap about bad decisions made in the heat of the hustle: “Lately, I’ve been goin’ through a lot of things yeah/ Came up from the mud to the finer things yeah,” Ty raps. “I can’t trust no one, I can’t trust nobody now/ Only thing they want, only thing they want is money now.”

Beach House 3 drops October 27. Listen to “Don’t Judge Me,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.