Young Thug is back with another single and video.

Thugga has been busy putting out a bunch of work as of late, with his latest coming today called ‘Family Don’t Matter’.

The video has interesting countryside vibe to it, as you’ll see a farm along with two horses he’s named Peaches and Cream.

Hey man, it’s Thug, so you can expect to see unorthodox visuals such as his flowery-looking bright-knitted sweater, or him horseback riding.