#ThursdayThrowdown 🔥 #HotMorningCrew @djbuck1 @radiochick1 @steveynewnez @therealgenesisrobles got your @kevinhart4real tix did you hear that @badbunnypr during the #ShowerMix! Who will be the 2 artist that will go Toe to Toe today⁉️#goodvibestribe #morningshow #thursdaymotivation #happiness #hot937family #wakeyourassup

A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@therealhot937) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:38am PDT