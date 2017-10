These are my GUYS! Their album, ‘IV’ is one of my favorite albums ever. I was scrolling through my music app and I found this song. It instantly became my song of the day!

AYO BEANTOWNNNN πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ πŸ”₯ 🎷 FIRST NIGHT OF OUR USA HEADLINE DATES WAS A BLAST πŸš€πŸ’˜πŸ†βœ SEEYA TMRW PHILLY! A post shared by @badbadnotgood on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT