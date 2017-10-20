‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

By DJ Meechie

the walking dead season 8 key art rick lincoln daryl reedus 1200x707 The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This SundayThe Zombie apocalypse is back!!

The Walking Dead‘s 100th anniversary episode. The AMC thriller eight season premiere this Sunday will be action packed filled with lots of drama, twists and of course surprise kills. Walking Dead fans around the world have said their goodbye’s to over 50 of their favorite characters in the last eight seasons. To celebrate the the 100 episodes below is a list of some shocking deaths we will never forget.

 

tumblr mcdig70o0v1qhkbteo1 500 zpstsspx2cl The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P. Sophia

59833 tumblr inline nwy7hvrx8m1tbsl8q 500 The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P.  Dale

walking dead death t dog 1426599215 The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P. T-Dog

giphy The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P. Merle

giphy The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P. Andrea

tumblr n2k970Mxgd1t38ap4o1 500 The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P.  Lizzie and Mika

54d8703196099dfe56f7c388 twd chop1 The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P. Tyreese

%name The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Celebrates 100 Episodes This Sunday

R.I.P.  Bob

 

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live