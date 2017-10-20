Winning Weekend: Win Tix To JIGSAW

All this weekend HOT 93.7 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the new thriller JIGSAW!

Listen for your chance to call-in all weekend long. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to any screening* of JIGSAW at an AMC Loews Theater in the Hartford area.

About JIGSAW:

Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend – SAW and the character of JIGSAW introduced the world to a new face of horror. For seven straight years “if it’s Halloween it must be SAW” was a holiday tradition. This October 27, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present JIGSAW! After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that’s only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own?

*Valid Monday – Thursday, beginning October 30th through run of engagement. Not valid on holidays.