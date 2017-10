By Robyn Collins

Atlanta rappers Future and Young Thug have teamed for the surprise mixtape Super Slimey.

The tape features Migos’ Offset on the Southside produced track “Patek Water” and London On Da Track for the ominous “Killed Before.” The new releases also features production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Richie Souf, DY and more.

Listen to the full tape, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.