Win 2018 Season Passes For Six Flags New England

By Jenny Boom Boom
Image courtesy Six Flags New England

HOT 93.7 wants to hook you up with 2018 Season Passes for Six Flags New England!

Enjoy Six Flags New England all year with a premiere selection of park benefits.

FULL LIST OF PASS FEATURES:

  • Unlimited admission to Six Flags New England
  • Includes park admission to Fright Fest in 2017 & 2018
  • Includes park admission to Holiday in the Park in 2017 & 2018
  • Unlimited admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks
  • Special days when you can bring a friend free
  • Exclusive ride time events
  • Significant discounts on park tickets for friends
  • Hundreds of dollars worth of in-park savings
  • Bonus free friend ticket for SUPERMAN Pass Holders on a select day
  • Exclusive ride time events for SUPERMAN Pass Holders
  • Special dining discounts for SUPERMAN Pass Holders
  • Special souvenir offers for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a family four-pack of Season Passes for Six Flags New England!

For more details on Six Flags New England 2018 Season Passes, CLICK HERE.

