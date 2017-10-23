Win 2018 Season Passes For Six Flags New England

HOT 93.7 wants to hook you up with 2018 Season Passes for Six Flags New England!

Enjoy Six Flags New England all year with a premiere selection of park benefits.

FULL LIST OF PASS FEATURES:

Unlimited admission to Six Flags New England

Includes park admission to Fright Fest in 2017 & 2018

Includes park admission to Holiday in the Park in 2017 & 2018

Unlimited admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks

Special days when you can bring a friend free

Exclusive ride time events

Significant discounts on park tickets for friends

Hundreds of dollars worth of in-park savings

Bonus free friend ticket for SUPERMAN Pass Holders on a select day

Exclusive ride time events for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Special dining discounts for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Special souvenir offers for SUPERMAN Pass Holders

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a family four-pack of Season Passes for Six Flags New England!

For more details on Six Flags New England 2018 Season Passes, CLICK HERE.