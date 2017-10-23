Win Tickets To Haunted Graveyard @ Lake Compounce

HOT 93.7 wants you to experience the scares and thrills of Lake Compounce’s Haunted Graveyard, and win tickets all this week.

New England’s largest Halloween attraction lies just a few short yards from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. Lake Compounce family theme park has played host to over 200 ghosts, goblins, witches, and vampires since 1999, and every year thousands of excited patrons visit the Graveyard to see what new spooky features it has in store for them.

The attraction is open Friday-Sunday, September 29th – October 29th, depending on weather.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Kid Fresh. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce’s Haunted Graveyard!