We can say a lot about how we think they’re relationship isn’t real or weird, but one thing we can for sure say that Amber Rose literally rides for her man, 21 Savage.

For the past few months, 21 Savage has been taking pilot lessons and yesterday Amber Rose documented his first solo flight, and she was right by his side in the plane! If that’s not ride or die, I don’t know what is!

Check out the video below. Would you get in a plane with your boo if that’s his/her first time flying?