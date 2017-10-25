Hot937UpNext: LC – “Pressure” (Music Video)

After going on a brief hiatus after his previous release, “Secure The Bag,” Detroit’s, LC, returns to the scene with new visuals. Produced by fellow Motor city native, Jupyter – a Motor City pioneer – “Pressure” speaks on the state of mind he’s grown into over the past year after witnessing close friends getting killed, and the overall state of his city.

The Diego Cruz directed video transitions between performance scenes of LC delivering over the heavy production, and a storyline that centers on the violence he’s witnessed in real life.