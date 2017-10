Tyler, the Creator is opening a new clothing store tomorrow called Golf Wang.

The Odd Future artist is bringing his spin on streetwear to 350 N Fairfax in California. Doors is expected to open at 10 AM.

We wouldn’t at all be surprised if Tyler’s newly-released Golf le Fleur x Converse collaboration makes its US debut in his store in the very near future.

OPENS THURSDAY; 10AM @golfwang A post shared by Tyler (@feliciathegoat) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

