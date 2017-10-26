‘Bad Boys’ Spin Off TV Series

The Bad Boys movie franchise is getting a spinoff TV series centered on the character played in Bad Boys 2 by Gabrielle Union. If you remember Gabrielle Union played special agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, who also happened to be the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) who was romantically involved with Marcus’ partner, Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey (Will Smith). She is an undercover operative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

BET’s Being Mary Jane was just cancelled so this is a perfect opportunity for her to continue working IF it gets picked up by a network.

What do you think? Would you watch it? Will Martin or Will Smith make an appearance? Or would you just prefer they stop playing with our emotions and make a Bad Boys 3. I’ll take the latter for 200 Alex! But if it comes out I have to watch it just support our girl Gabby.

source: deadline.com