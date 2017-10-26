Caliente En La Mañana! Iris Chacon #TBT

By Stevey Newnez
Before there was Jlo there was Iris Chacon!

Iris Chacón Tapia (born March 7, 1950 in San Juan, Puerto Rico) is a Puerto Rican dancersinger, and entertainer. She enjoys great popularity in Puerto Rico (where she had a weekly variety show for more than a decade) and in other Latin American countries, as well as such U.S. locales as New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. Chacon has been known by various nicknames, such as “La Bomba de Puerto Rico” (The Puerto Rican Bombshell), and “La Vedette de América” (America’s Showgirl). During her heyday in the 1970s and early 1980s, she toured most of Latin America, the United States, Europe and Japan. She also starred in two movies and many telenovelas, such as Yo Sé Que Mentía.

Spanish Word of The Day! Bruja(Witch)

WEPA!!!!!

