Pusha T has a new song playing in the background of the short film.

Man, we’ve been waiting a long time for Pusha T to release some new music. We finally got a little snippet in the Virginia rapper’s collaborative short film with Adidas.

Why Adidas, you ask?

Well, Push is releasing his second pair of sneakers with the Adidas brand, and they’re called ‘Bodega Babies’. They’re made using the company’s EQT Support Ultra shoe.

Enjoy the music playing in the short film below.

