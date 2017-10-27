Cardi B. Denies Beyoncé Collaboration Rumors

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B. and Beyoncé fans eager to hear a collaboration between the two stars… will just have to keep waiting.

Rumors that the pair were making music together started when recording engineer Michael Ashby shared an image suggesting a Beyoncé/Cardi B. joint track was on the way.

“I don’t know that man,” Cardi B. said, referring to Ashby. “I don’t know him. I don’t even know why people are making those speculations.”

Fans have been hoping for a “Cardi-Bey” collaboration ever since the two met at this year’s Made in America music festival, but Cardi B says any rumors are strictly wishful thinking.

However, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed that she’s working on new music with Oakland R&B singer Kehlani, and she’s thrilled with what they’ve done so far.

“Oh, there’s something…we’ve been working on that,” she told Billboard. “Yes, it’s so beautiful.”

But she stressed that the song still needs work. “Well, I haven’t finished it,” she said. “But I heard something and I was like, ‘Oh, Kehlani! I love her,’ She’s such a sweetie. Definitely.”