Listen to Migos’ ‘Motor Sport’ Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Nicki and Cardi go off on their detractors.
By Hayden Wright

Migos bring rap’s hottest female MCs together on “Motor Sport,” a track from their upcoming album Culture 2. Quavo and Offset lend verses to the track but the real stars are Cardi B and Nicki Minaj—who revel in their status atop the hip-hop game and take shots at their haters.

On her verse, Cardi goes in on rumormongers who accuse her of feuding:

“Why would I hop in some beef (Why?) When I could just hop in a Porsche?” she raps. “You heard she gon’ do what from who? That’s not a reliable source, no.”

Nicki takes a regal posture and reminds listeners why she’s the biggest female MC on the planet.

“I am the champ, I’m Iron Mikin’ about / Attention, I’ma need you to face front,” she raps. “You don’t want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt / Rap’s Jackie Chan, we ain’t pullin’ them fake stunts / My crown won’t fit on your bum ass lace fronts.”

Listen to the album cut of “Motor Sport,” with explicit lyrics, over at Radio.com.

 

