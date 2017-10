The trio of Atlanta artists is joining forces in releasing a project called Without Warning.

We’re assuming Without Warning will be a single and not an EP. Regardless, hearing these three on a record is going to be interesting.

Play the snippet posted by Offset of the Migos below.

W I T H O U T W A R N I N G A L B U M SET:SAVAGE:TRO @21savage @metroboomin M I D N I G H T A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

