Check Out the Super Trailer for Love & Hip Hop

If you live for a trashy TV then you’ll be tuned in to the 8th season of the original Love & Hip Hop. This season is already all over the place. Some of the same OG’s like Yandy and Rich Dollaz (who’s been diagnosed with diabetes) are still on the show. Newer cast members like Mariah Lynn, Remy Ma and Bianca are still rocking. And Safaree moved back to New York! There also looks like there’s a cute gay couple premiering on the show this season. The trailer looks sooo juicy!

Check it out below and tune in to our recap tomorrow during the Midday with Bigg Mann and Brittany Jay!