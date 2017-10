Haha I love this Donny sent me this he was "ME" @therealhot937 #SteveyNewnez for #HalloweenParty ๐ŸŽƒ๐ŸŽฌโœ”๏ธ๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿ”ฅโ€ผ๏ธ#YouNailedit #ICantTakeIt ๐Ÿ˜น๐Ÿ”ฅDID HE NAIL ITโ‰๏ธโ‰๏ธ

A post shared by ๐ŸŽ™Hot 93.7๐Ÿ† (@steveynewnez) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:35am PDT