First week numbers for the two Atlanta rapper’s album Super Slimey are in.

When Future and Young Thug got together after a brief stint with the two “beefing” over Twitter, we expected to hear something different. Super Slimey definitely delivered in that department.

Super Slimey took the number two spot on Billboard’s 200 album chart. In addition, the album moved 75,000 album equivalent units in its first week, which includes 15,000 in traditional album sales.