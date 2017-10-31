Watch Drake Cruise the Airport on Motorized OVO Suitcase

By Scott T. Sterling

When you spend as much in the airport as Drake, you might as well do it in style.

Thanks to his assistant, Mark Robinson, we now have footage of the rapper cruising through an unnamed airport atop a motorized suitcase.

It’s not just any motorized suitcase. It’s an OVO-branded Modobag.

Modogbag is the Chicago-based company that produces the line motorized luggage. One like Drake’s costs $1,295, although it won’t sport the snazzy OVO logo.

The must-see video is below.