iOS 11.1 Update Fixes Wi-Fi Bug and Adds 70 New Emoji

By Chuck West
Time to run to your settings and update your iPhone!

Today Apple released iOS 11.1, it’s first major update since its release back in September. Some of the changes include a lot of complicated tech stuff I won’t go into explaining, especially in regards to the Wi-Fi vulnerability issues.

That said, the most notable change is the addition of 70 new emoji, including broccoli, pie, angry cussing and shhh emoji to name a few.

So get going and check out the rest!

Settings > General > Software Updates

