Kendrick Lamar Joins Iconic Rock Band U2 for New Single “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

By Chuck West
Kendrick Lamar is on a song with legendary rock band U2.

You know your stardom has reached its apex once you find yourself on a song with one of the biggest rock n roll acts of all time. U2, in anticipation of their fourteenth album, Songs Of Experience, has joined forces with one of hip hop’s hottest acts, Kendrick Lamar.

The two got together for a song called ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’. This is K. Dot’s second collaboration with U2, with the first coming off the Compton-rapper’s acclaimed, platinum-selling album, DAMN f0r the song XXX.

Listen below.

