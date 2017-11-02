Caliente En La Mañana! Houston Astros’ George Springer #MVP #NewBritain

Spanish Word Of The Day: Pelota(Ball)
George Chelston Springer III (born September 19, 1989) is an American professional baseball outfielder for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball (MLB). Prior to being drafted by the Astros in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft, Springer played college baseball at the University of Connecticut, where he was named a First Team All-American. Springer made his MLB debut in 2014, and won the World Series Most Valuable Player Award as the Astros won the 2017 World Series.
Springer attended New Britain High School in New Britain, Connecticut for his freshman year of high school. He played on the varsity baseball team as a freshman despite standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 100 pounds. Springer transferred to Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Connecticut for his sophomore through senior seasons. He repeated his junior year as his grades dropped. Springer played for the Avon Old Farms’ baseball team.The Minnesota Twins selected Springer in the 48th round of the 2008 MLB draft. Though he considered signing with Minnesota, he decided that he was not ready for professional baseball and did not sign.
Springer enrolled at the University of Connecticut (UConn), where he played college baseball for the Connecticut Huskies baseball team. At UConn, Springer was named to the 2009 Baseball America Freshman All-America First Team.He was also named the Big East Conference rookie of the year. In 2011, Springer was named the Big East Player of the Year. He was named a first team All-American by Perfect Game USA, Louisville Slugger and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, while being named a Second Team All-American by Baseball America.
His Mom is From Utuado Puerto Rico Like Stevey Newnez!