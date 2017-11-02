Caliente En La Mañana! Houston Astros’ George Springer #MVP #NewBritain

@therealhot937 #HotMorningCrew @steveynewnez #TheFreakenDominirican #SpanishWordofTheDay is #Pelota (Ball) ⚾️ Big Congrats to #HardHitten #NewBritain Native @georgespringer on becoming #2017 #MVP #WorldSeries after the @astrosbaseball Big Win 🏆👏🏾🇵🇷🙌🏼 #Utuado #PuertoRico #Houston #Texas #HoustonAstros #CalienteEnLaMañana 🔥

A post shared by 🎙Hot 93.7🏆 (@steveynewnez) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:18am PDT