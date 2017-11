In anticipation of his new album, Statik Selektah just released a single called ‘Put Jewels On It’.

The new song features the rap dynamic duo Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P). Dude’s album sounds like its going to be pretty solid considering the names slated to be on it. His album 8 will have heavy hitters on it including 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Raekwon, Prodigy, and G-Eazy.

Listen to the song below.