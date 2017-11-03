Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing, DWI

By Robyn Collins

Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested for drag racing and driving while intoxicated.

The artist (real name Willie Maxwell) was spotted driving a black 2012 Mercedes CLS AMG on the Gowanus Expressway early Friday morning (Nov. 3), according to a police report.

Investigators determined that Wap was racing another vehicle. The rapper was pulled over and gave police a suspended New Jersey license. When the officer suspected Wap might be intoxicated, he administered a field sobriety test, which returned a .09 reading. Police in New York will charge drivers with a DUI if they register .08 or above, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Wap failed a second sobriety test at the police station. He was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal speed contest, operating a motor vehicle with .08, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle license violation. unsafe lane change, following too close, illegal signal, driving while alcohol impaired, and four counts of a speed violation.

He will be arraigned in Downtown Brooklyn later today (Nov. 3).