Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Can Fall Asleep Anywhere

By Robyn Collins

Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Kim Kardashian West when she was the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Nov. 2), and the reality star revealed an interesting fact about her husband Kanye West.

“He falls asleep anywhere,” Kim revealed. “We’ll be at a meeting, he’ll introduce me to people I’ve never met before, and we’ll be at a restaurant and he’ll be snoring at the table. And I’m like stuck to fend for myself.”

