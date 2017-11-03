Selena Gomez Opens Up About Kidney Transplant

By Genesis Robles
As many of us know, Selena Gomez was battling Lupus, a horrible disease that attacked her kidneys. After her whole family tested negative for a kidney, she felt helpless. It was a miracle that her best friend, Francia Raisa vouluteered to get tested and she tested positive! She gave her kidney to Selena and saved her life. Check out the interview where Selena and Francia tell their story.

