Selena Gomez Opens Up About Kidney Transplant

As many of us know, Selena Gomez was battling Lupus, a horrible disease that attacked her kidneys. After her whole family tested negative for a kidney, she felt helpless. It was a miracle that her best friend, Francia Raisa vouluteered to get tested and she tested positive! She gave her kidney to Selena and saved her life. Check out the interview where Selena and Francia tell their story.
I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org — Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx