Download Tickets To An Advance Screening of ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’

Want to see an advance screening of JUSTICE LEAGUE on Tuesday, November 14th at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace  in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Download and print your FREE tickets to see JUSTICE LEAGUE at WBTICKETS.COM

About JUSTICE LEAGUE:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.  Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat.  But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at WBTICKETS.COM!!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live