Win Tickets To ‘Latin Meets Hip Hop’ Concert

Image courtesy XL Center

The “Latin Meets Hip Hop Concert” is going down at the XL Center in Hartford this November, and we want you to be in the building!

The biggest concert of the year! It’s the “Latin Meets Hip Hop” concert feat. live performances by 50 Cent, Bad Bunny, Yandel, Fat Joe, Felly, Alex Sensation, DJ Spinking & more!!! Don’t miss the “Latin Meets Hip Hop” concert LIVE @ the XL Center November 30th.

Tickets are on sale now at xlcenter.com, the XL Center Box Office, teamentrepreneursent.com, or charge by phone… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from Hot Morning Crew
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live