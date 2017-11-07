Birthday Horoscope 11/07

“Enough good luck to share may be the focus of this year. Be sure to be generous without diminishing yourself. You may feel that the world is full of riches intended for everyone. A serious money matter in December will keep you realistic but cause no serious problem. Your private hopes and dreams will give you the energy to pursue one of your dreams, if only as a hobby. By summer you’ll be in full swing with your work. Perform nobly and be nobly rewarded. You’ll see yourself and your life in a new, more mature light in the fall. Have a regal, luxurious year!”

